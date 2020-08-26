WVWC moves fall semester completely online

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Wesleyan College students will finish the fall semester online, the Board of Trustees announced Wednesday.

Room and board charges for the Fall 2020 semester will be removed. Financial Aid packages for each student receiving Title IV assistance will be re-evaluated as per federal guidelines.

In the beginning of August, WVWC informed students the semester would begin virtually with the possibility of bringing students back to campus on Sept. 7.

The Board of Trustees has concluded that COVID-19 conditions are not yet conducive to support a full return to campus.

“While we know some may be disappointed with this decision, our first priority has always been the safety of our campus community and the people of Buckhannon and Upshur County,” noted Board Chair Caroline Rapking, “We remain confident in our ability to deliver the high-quality educational experience that is the hallmark of Wesleyan.”

WVWC officials say they will continue monitor the COVID-19 situation with the aim of returning students to campus as soon as it is sufficiently safe to do so.

