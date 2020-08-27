10-year-old killed in ATV accident

CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 10-year-old boy died Monday night following an ATV crash, dispatchers confirm.

According to dispatchers, police didn’t get the call until Tuesday morning when the 10-year-old was found by a family member.

West Virginia State Police say the crash happened along Walker Creek Road in Nebo.

The 10-year-old was found pinned underneath a flipped ATV by his father on Tuesday morning, who told police his son’s plan was to ride the ATV across the road to stay with his grandparents the night before.

No foul play is suspected in the crash.

The investigation is still ongoing.

