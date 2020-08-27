Advertisement

5th Quarter Preview: Morgantown

2019: 3-7 overall, missed AAA playoffs
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown football went 3-7 in 2019, and won its fewest games since 1991 but with a new coach and new motto, the Mohigans are looking to put that season fully in the rear view.

New head coach Sean Biser was hired in February after 16 years with Keyser. He has brought a new level of intensity to the weight room and a new team motto “This Play” to help guys focus on each moment.

He has nearly 100 players out this season with almost 60 varsity players and 23 seniors.

Although Biser would not commit to starters at any position, incumbent quarterback, senior Gunner Lattimore, is ahead in the race for QB1 this season.

“He works hard, he’s a student of the game and he listens,” Biser said. “He’s very coachable. He has some natural raw talent too. He’s definitely put in the work in the off season on his own to make himself better and you can tell.”

Also back from injury is former quarterback turned linebacker and running back Cam Rice. Rice received multiple Division II offers this offseason to play defense at the next level.

“I like to come down hill, make tackles and I’m really athletic. I ran cover people. I can blitz and do all that,” Rice said.

Also returning is special honorable mention kicker John McConnell, who committed to Marshall this summer.

“We were working on punt team and he was kicking rockets. I think they were disappearing out of the atmosphere when he was booting them so that’s definitely going to be a weapon and something we are blessed and fortunate to have.”

Morgantown opens its 2020 campaign against Bridgeport next Friday.

