5th Quarter Preview: Tucker County

HAMBLETON, W.Va (WDTV) -The Mountain Lions of Tucker County went winless in 2019 but they are encouraged by the youth they have in 2020.

Head Coach AJ Rapp only has 20 players out but most of them are underclassmen. That includes sophomore quarterback Trent Wilfong who will replace the since departed Liam Hood.

“He’s an athlete,” Rapp said. “A tall and lanky kid that can run the ball. I use the quarterbacks in our system a lot as runners. I always tell them they are a glorified tailback, they just get to take the snap.”

With half of the roster being freshman, Rapp is hoping 2020 can lay the ground work for a better team in the future. The first year players were all part of an eighth grade team that won the division championship in 2019.

Tucker begins its season against Tygarts Valley on September 4.

