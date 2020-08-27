Bridgeport Express Care now offers rapid COVID-19 testing

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport Express Care has expanded their testing as they now offer rapid antigen testing. These tests are performed the same way as traditional tests - via nasal swab. But new equipment allows clinic staff to test for coronavirus in as little as 15 minutes.

“We love being apart of the community so anything we can do to make sure everyone gets the right health care is the goal so we are excited to be able to do that,” said Dr. Natalie King-Selario.

The testing is available at the direction of a physician.

