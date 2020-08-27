Advertisement

Bridgeport Express Care now offers rapid COVID-19 testing

By Joe Buchanan
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport Express Care has expanded their testing as they now offer rapid antigen testing. These tests are performed the same way as traditional tests - via nasal swab. But new equipment allows clinic staff to test for coronavirus in as little as 15 minutes.

Good News at BEC Beginning Monday August 24, 2020 Bridgeport Express Care will have the capability of performing the 15...

Posted by Bridgeport Express Care on Saturday, August 22, 2020

“We love being apart of the community so anything we can do to make sure everyone gets the right health care is the goal so we are excited to be able to do that,” said Dr. Natalie King-Selario.

The testing is available at the direction of a physician.

