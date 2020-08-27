COVID-19 in W.Va. | Nine new deaths reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported nine additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Thursday. This is the highest number of deaths reported in a single day.

The death toll is now at 199.

The patients were a 93-year old male from Fayette County, an 81-year old male from Clay County, a 90-year old female from Mercer County, a 67-year old female from Logan County, a 93-year old male from Logan County, an 81-year old female from Logan County, an 89-year old male from Monroe County, a 90-year old male from Monroe County, and a 72-year old female from Kanawha County.

“The passing of these West Virginians is reported with a heavy heart and we extend our deepest sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

DHHR officials also reported 93 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Thursday.

That brings the total count to 9,633.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 413,634 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 9,633 total cases and 199 deaths.

DHHR officials said 1,661 cases are currently active and 7,972 people have recovered.

According to data from DHHR, 146 patients are currently hospitalized. Forty-seven patients are in ICU, and 25 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (33), Berkeley (780), Boone (132), Braxton (9), Brooke (85), Cabell (502), Calhoun (8), Clay (19), Doddridge (6), Fayette (215), Gilmer (18), Grant (139), Greenbrier (99), Hampshire (91), Hancock (118), Hardy (70), Harrison (260), Jackson (198), Jefferson (336), Kanawha (1,294), Lewis (32), Lincoln (111), Logan (454), Marion (212), Marshall (133), Mason (94), McDowell (71), Mercer (287), Mineral (140), Mingo (224), Monongalia (1,075), Monroe (95), Morgan (37), Nicholas (47), Ohio (288), Pendleton (44), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (136), Putnam (257), Raleigh (332), Randolph (221), Ritchie (3), Roane (24), Summers (18), Taylor (103), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (43), Wayne (238), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (9), Wood (298), Wyoming (61).

