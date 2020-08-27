Former Mountaineer White returns to NFL with 49ers

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Mountaineer wide receiver Kevin White is back in the NFL after signing with the 49ers on Thursday.

The #49ers have made the following roster moves. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 27, 2020

White was out of the league in 2019 after being let go by the Arizona Cardinals after training camp. He was drafted with the 7th overall pick in the 2015 draft by the Bears but was plagued by injuries in Chicago. He has played in just 14 career games with 25 catches for 285 yards.

The former first team All-Big 12 wide receiver is being given a second chance to prove his draft potential with some familiar guys around him. He will join fellow Mountaineers Tavon Austin and 2020 draft pick offensive lineman Colton McKivitz in San Francisco with the reigning NFC Champions.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.