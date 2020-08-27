Advertisement

Former Mountaineer White returns to NFL with 49ers

White was out of the league in 2019
Chicago Bears' Kevin White celebrates his touchdown catch during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Annie Rice)
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Mountaineer wide receiver Kevin White is back in the NFL after signing with the 49ers on Thursday.

White was out of the league in 2019 after being let go by the Arizona Cardinals after training camp. He was drafted with the 7th overall pick in the 2015 draft by the Bears but was plagued by injuries in Chicago. He has played in just 14 career games with 25 catches for 285 yards.

The former first team All-Big 12 wide receiver is being given a second chance to prove his draft potential with some familiar guys around him. He will join fellow Mountaineers Tavon Austin and 2020 draft pick offensive lineman Colton McKivitz in San Francisco with the reigning NFC Champions.

