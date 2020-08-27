Former WVU TE Wesco primed for improvement in year two with Jets

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Mountaineer tight end Trevon Wesco enters his second season in the NFL in 2020 after being drafted by the New York Jets in round four of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Since training camp began, he has been turning heads, making catches like this.

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase said its “night and day” the player that Wesco was as a rookie compared to the one that showed up for camp.

“Coming from where he basically didn’t have a position coach in college to where he is now, I mean, he worked extremely hard not only physically but mentally,” Gase said. He knows so much more. He worked so hard to learn all the things he needs to do because we use him in so many different roles and he has a role on special teams.”

Trevon played in 16 games during his rookie season and made 2 catches for nearly 50 yards. He proved a capable blocker in run protection, especially towards the end of the season.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.