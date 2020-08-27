Advertisement

Former WVU TE Wesco primed for improvement in year two with Jets

Drafted by Gang Green in round 4 of 2019 draft
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Mountaineer tight end Trevon Wesco enters his second season in the NFL in 2020 after being drafted by the New York Jets in round four of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Since training camp began, he has been turning heads, making catches like this.

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase said its “night and day” the player that Wesco was as a rookie compared to the one that showed up for camp.

“Coming from where he basically didn’t have a position coach in college to where he is now, I mean, he worked extremely hard not only physically but mentally,” Gase said. He knows so much more. He worked so hard to learn all the things he needs to do because we use him in so many different roles and he has a role on special teams.”

Trevon played in 16 games during his rookie season and made 2 catches for nearly 50 yards. He proved a capable blocker in run protection, especially towards the end of the season.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

5th Quarter Preview: Tucker County

Updated: 1 hour ago
2019: 0-10

Sports

5th Quarter Preview: Morgantown

Updated: 1 hours ago
2019: 3-7 overall, missed AAA playoffs

Sports

5th Quarter Preview: Morgantown

Updated: 1 hours ago

Sports

5th Quarter Preview: Ritchie County

Updated: 23 hours ago
2019: 10-2 overall, reached Class A quarters

Latest News

Sports

Big 12 reveals 2020 women’s soccer schedule

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 12:31 AM EDT
Each team will play nine conference games

Sports

5th Quarter Preview: Tygarts Valley

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 8:58 PM EDT
2019: 7-4 overall, reached first round of Class A playoffs

Sports

Routt inks first pro contract in Slovenia

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT
Second Mountaineer from 2020 class to go pro

Sports

5th Quarter Preview: Valley Wetzel

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:16 PM EDT
2019: 3-7 overall, missed Class A playoffs

Sports

Four Big 12 Teams Ranked in AP Preseason Top 25

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:05 PM EDT
Oklahoma tops conference at No. 5

Sports

Quesenberry Named Alderson Broaddus Women’s Basketball Head Coach

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:58 PM EDT
Previously served as an assistant coach for Urbana men's basketball