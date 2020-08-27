Advertisement

Four people in bandannas broke into Morgantown home, chased out with a baseball bat

William Belt was taken into custody Wednesday.
William Belt was taken into custody Wednesday.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) -Wednesday night at approximately 12:10 a.m., four individuals with bandannas covering their faces broke into a home on on Chloe Ln., the criminal complaint says. One of them has been identified as William Belt.

It goes on to read the masked individuals threatened the resident’s life over his girlfriend and were breaking items inside the home.

The resident then chased Belt and the suspects out of his home and down Summer School Rd. with a baseball bat.

When authorities arrived at Summer School Rd., they found the resident and Belt. He admitted to being on the scene but did not admit to being inside the home and breaking anything.

Officials identified a black bandanna in Belt’s pocket and the victim “positively identified” Belt as being one of the suspects.

Officials returned the household items consistent with the disturbance to victim.

Belt is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.

