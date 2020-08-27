Advertisement

Kitchen in WVU residence hall catches fire

(WHSV)
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU officials say a kitchen in the room of a Seneca Hall dormitory caught on fire Thursday.

There are no reported injuries.

It happened when residents of the room were reportedly trying to fry pickles.

The sprinkler system was triggered which caused some water damage in main level of the building. Officials say there is work underway to estimate and conduct repairs.

The University helped nine students move to Lincoln Hall while needed repairs are assessed, scheduled and made. Five other students chose to stay with friends or family.

