Local health officials weigh in on updated CDC guidelines

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - With the announcement of new updated guidelines from the CDC local health officials from Mon County and Taylor County spoke up about the relaxed guidelines.

Director of Operations Romeo Tan of Mon Health said “Still monitoring all persons that come into our facilities. For example if a patient comes in for a surgery or a lab test we screen them at the door make sure they are not showing any symptom and asking them to wear a mask same thing with all of our employees as they come in they are getting their temperatures taking were asking them for symptoms possible exposure things like that we are standing the best defense we can to keep our patients and our staff safe.”

With business as usual out in Mon County Shawn Thorn of Grafton Taylor County Health Department talked about why he thinks the CDC made these changes.

“Just like we have seen here in West Virginia with the community homes and nursing outbreaks if you got community spread through asystematic people the best way to try to contain that spread is to identify as many asystematics and quarantine them. I believe it does have its benefits but I can see why they made the step back to no calls testing.”

With the guidelines being relaxed Thorn gives us West Virginians some strong advice.

“I do fear that down the road especially the next month or so we may get relaxed as west Virginians will see that we don’t have any numbers so we are good I can take the mask off were as we would not necessarily have the numbers because we are not testing.”

Thorn has said that if you have tested positive and have been contacted by a contact tracer be honest that way we can test them before they contact more people and the right people can be quarantined.

