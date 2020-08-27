Advertisement

Mon Health Foundation invests $400,000 into Fairmont State University Nursing Program

The check was presented in a joint press conference Thursday.
By Joe Buchanan
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - During a press conference on the Fairmont State University campus Thursday, the Mon Health Foundation provided the Fairmont State University nursing program a $400,000 investment. This money will be used to increase hiring capacity for faculty and staff in the program.

This is apart of the continued partnership between FSU and Mon Health Systems. Since May of 2019, the health system has invested nearly $1-million dollars into the program. Because of this investment, Laura Clayton, the dean of the nursing school, says enrollment has increased 23%.

“When I came into West Virginia, it is my two-year anniversary in October, it did not make sense, why are we not partnering with the schools to broaden the ability. We hire nurses outside of West Virginia to move here. Why not keep that money? Invest in our nursing programs and invest in our own and harvest the best nurses right here to stay,” said David Goldberg, CEO of Mon Health.

The aim of this partnership is to reduce the nursing shortage in the United States.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

