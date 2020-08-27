Advertisement

Monongalia County AFT raise concern over potential COVID-19 exposure

By Joe Buchanan
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County chapter of the American Federation of Teachers (ATF) released a statement Tuesday evening raising concern of the possible exposure of over 100 county school employees to coronavirus.

The organization calls for calls for the Monongalia County Board of Education and county health department to release information about those affected by potential exposure.

AFT-WV stands with our members and all education employees in their right to a safe and healthy worksite. It was brought...

Posted by AFT Monongalia WV on Tuesday, August 25, 2020

“I don’t know that I can give an exact number of how many, but I believe there were over 130 in attendance for the training,” says AFT member Neil Heard.

The ATF learned about the case from a member who was in contact with the person of interest.

“Our members reached out to us because they were aware that someone had been - had tested positive,” adds Heard, “We did advise them that they should look at quarantining based on the state guidelines if they had been in close contact as well as what is listed for Monogalia’s guidelines.”

The possible exposure is linked to employee training sessions held over the past week.

“The meetings have been occurring for multiple days beginning last week and continuing this week,” said Heard.

AFT members say they posted the message with one goal in mind.

“I think the biggest thing has got to be, number one, safety. It is the safety of our staff and, when our students return, the safety of the students as well,” says Heard.

Heard tells 5 News AFT members have not heard from the health department about the possible exposure.

5 News reached out to the Monongalia County Health Department Wednesday.

In an email, a representative says: “the individual in question does not reside in Monongalia County. Therefore, if disease investigation and contact tracing are required, it would not be done by the Monongalia County Health Department.”

5 News also reached out to Superintendent Eddie Campbell’s office for comment but received no response.

Actual numbers for how many people have been exposed have not been released.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local health officials weigh in on updated CDC guidelines

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adam Wright
Local health officials weigh in on CDC guideline changes.

News

Women from Harrison County come together to honor passage of 19th amendment

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
In our own backyard, The Progressive Women’s Association of Harrison County came together to celebrate the 19th amendment giving women the right to vote.

News

WVU students show concerns with in-person classes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
One student in the dentistry program is sharing what concerns with in-person classes.

News

WVU puts 17 students on probation for violating COVID-19 guidelines

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
17 students are sanctioned after an investigation regarding off-campus parties.

Latest News

News

WVWC moves fall semester completely online

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Wesleyan students will finish the fall semester online.

News

Jobless rates drop in 49 of 55 West Virginia counties

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Doddridge County's unemployment rate was the second lowest in the state at 6.3%.

News

Two Clarksburg men stole nearly $4,000 of tools in double break-in

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Two men were arrested after double burglary.

News

Health officials report 145 new cases of COVID-19, three additional deaths in W.Va. Wednesday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
There are 145 new cases of COVID-19, three additional deaths in W.Va., officials say.

News

Fairmont residents pack council meeting to address Bledsoe’s comments

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
Several groups are calling for him to apologize and say they attend the meeting.

News

Gov. Justice: Marching bands can perform on football fields

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 1:54 PM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
Gov. Jim Justice will allow marching bands to perform on football fields this fall.