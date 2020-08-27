Advertisement

Morgantown man charged with strangulation

Aaron Triplett was taken into custody Aug. 26.
Aaron Triplett was taken into custody Aug. 26.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Ralph Triplett was taken into custody Wednesday night after being charged with strangulation.

According to the criminal complaint, officials were dispatched to an apartment on Madeline Cir. Upon arrival, they heard loud screaming coming from the apartment.

They entered the residence to find the female victim with “apparent marks” on her neck and upper chest area.

Officials say the victim stated that Triplett “threw her on the bed, gotten on top of her, and choked her until she urinated herself and lost consciousness.”

Triplett is being held at North Central Regional Jail. His bail is set at $25,000.

