New food bank facility to expand operations in rural areas

New food bank facility in Weston will begin operations September 10th.(WDTV)
By Jasmin Adous
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The pandemic has triggered major challenges throughout every day life in healthcare, in our economy and for thousands of West Virginians, the ability to simply put food on the table.

A Weston resident who works at the tractor supply in town, Christopher Lujan says he sees the virus impact his livelihood.

“As assistant manager, I see our freight trucks coming in, logistically we don’t have all the items coming in that we need all the time,” says Lujan, “The problem with coronavirus isn’t so much that people were just simply laid off, it’s that, it disputed a lot of cycles.”

Chad Morrison, the executive director of Mountaineer Food Bank says it distributed 26 million pounds of food this year.

Some areas are hit the hardest.

“West Virginia is a very rural state, there’s a lot of populations, especially our vulnerable populations such as seniors, children that just don’t have access to transportation, they don’t have access to food so it’s so much more important for us to be able to get into those communities, get into the housing sites, get into the apartment complexes and delivery that food,” said Morrison.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito came from Charleston to tour the site.

“There’s still quite a need for nutrition and for food assistance, and we don’t anticipate that that’s going to go away,” said Capito.

As the state’s food crisis rages on, the new location gives residents a glimmer of hope.

“It’s great spot to have it, and it was a facility that needed to be used so I’m really proud that it came here,” said Lujan.

The facility will have its ribbon cutting on September 10.

For more details on who is eligible, call (304) 364.5518.

