Officials: possible stabbing at Diamond Village homeless encampment

MOGRANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - 5 News has tracked down information on a possible stabbing at Diamond Village. According to the Morgantown Police Department (MPD), officials responded to a call at the homeless encampment Wednesday.

At approximately 3:15 p.m., officials report witnesses say a woman stabbed a male victim. They then both left the area. Officers discovered evidence of bleeding on the scene and followed a trail of blood but were unable to locate the victim.

However, officers found the perpetrator who was interrogated and released.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., MPD located a man fitting the description of the victim.

“During initial questioning, the male fled on foot from officers. As the male fled, he was seen by officers discarding items which were later identified as stolen property. The male was able to elude officers,” MPD officials say.

Police are searching for a white male, approximately 6’1″ with sandy blonde hair, a beard, and a bandage on his right arm. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Morgantown Police Department at 304-284-7522 ext. 0.

The incident is still under investigation, officials say. 5 News will bring you the latest developments as they come into our newsroom.

