Ralph Edwin Hurst, 72, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the V.A. Nursing Home Facility. Mr. Hurst was born on June 26, 1948, a son of the late Rex Frances Hurst and Elsie Flesher Hurst. He is survived by his three daughters, Amanda Fittro and husband Lee of Clarksburg, Brittney Hurst and fiancé Christopher Jones of Clarksburg and Kimberly Hurst; four grandchildren, Whitney Byler, Evan Frankenberry, Jaylin Hurst and Lacarra Quickle; three great-grandchildren, Addison Byler and Gracelynn and Camden Smith; three brothers, Randall Hurst and wife Florence of West Milford, Roger Hurst and wife Diana of Good Hope and Mike Hurst and wife Sheila of Florida; three sisters, Naomi Hurst of Huntington, Neva Welch of Salem and Anna Leon of Florida; two sisters-in-law, Judy Hurst and Ellen Hurst; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his grandson, Elijah Vallelonga; two brothers, Dwight and Keith Hurst; and brother-in-law Allen Welch. Ralph was a graduate of Victory High School. He served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS John F. Kennedy CV-67. He worked for the postal service for 28 years in the maintenance division. He was a former member of Liberty United Methodist Church. He will be remembered for his great sense-of-humor and his love of “Betty’s”. His family was the most important to him and he shared very close relationships with his siblings. He was very caring and loving and will be sadly missed. The family of Mr. Hurst would like to extend their gratitude to the V.A. 2nd Floor Nursing Staff for their exceptional care. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. where services will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the Duckworth Cemetery in Doddridge County, WV. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

