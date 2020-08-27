Russell David Davis Russell David Davis, 81, of Fairmont, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. He was born on August 22, 1939, in Taylor County, a son of the late Reverend John Reese Davis Sr. and Helen Marie (Woodring) Davis. Russell proudly served his country in the United States Navy and later went on to work as a truck driver at W.S. Thomas Trucking Company. He was a member of the WV Regional AACA and Pisgah Church. He loved people, traveling, and camping. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 20 years, Linda (Furbee) Davis. He is also survived by sons: Scott Davis and wife Sandra, of Morgantown, Michael Davis and wife Linda, of Morgantown, Chris Shelton and wife Heather, of Fairmont, and Brad Shelton and wife Toni, of Rivesville; daughter, Bonnie Nicholson and husband Ronald, of Georgia; sister, Dorothy Neptune and husband Harry “Bus”, of Arizona; grandchildren: Laura Myers, Jennifer Barber and husband Michael, Melissa Rutledge and husband Tyler, Pamela Kelley and husband Keith, Makaila Shelton, and Darian Shelton; six great-grandchildren; his friends, Gary and Cora Sawyer, of Maine, and his friends from Mom’s Restaurant. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce Marie Davis, and his brother, Reverend John Reese Davis Jr. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Friday, from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., and on Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the service at 12:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Randy Vincent officiating. Interment will follow at Summers Memorial Church Cemetery. The funeral will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/carpenterandfordfuneralhome/ Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

