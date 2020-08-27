Advertisement

Sweet Spot opens second location in Clarksburg

A wide range of doughnuts are available to customers(Joe Buchanan)
By Joe Buchanan
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For years, people flocked to Shinnston to enjoy the doughnuts, pepperoni rolls and coffee at the Sweet Spot. But now, the owners are bringing their sweet treats to their new location in Clarksburg.

The second location opened Thursday with a ribbon cutting sponsored by the City of Clarksburg.

Featuring dozens of choices in doughnut flavors, a drive-thru and a cast of friendly employees, the store is ready to accept customers.

Owner Levi Henderson says he is appreciative of the support by the city.

“It is awesome. They are very supportive. They showed us the support through Facebook posts, coming out doing an event like this at no cost. It is really awesome,” said Henderson.

The new store is located at 209 Milford Street, Clarksburg.

