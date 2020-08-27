Sweet Spot opens second location in Clarksburg

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For years, people flocked to Shinnston to enjoy the doughnuts, pepperoni rolls and coffee at the Sweet Spot. But now, the owners are bringing their sweet treats to their new location in Clarksburg.

The second location opened Thursday with a ribbon cutting sponsored by the City of Clarksburg.

Featuring dozens of choices in doughnut flavors, a drive-thru and a cast of friendly employees, the store is ready to accept customers.

Owner Levi Henderson says he is appreciative of the support by the city.

“It is awesome. They are very supportive. They showed us the support through Facebook posts, coming out doing an event like this at no cost. It is really awesome,” said Henderson.

The new store is located at 209 Milford Street, Clarksburg.

