Thursday Evening Forecast | August 27th 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Storms have been favoring the US-33 line and South of that for this afternoon and that trend will likely continue into the evening. An isolated storm is possible North but so far many of those have been sub-severe. Gusty winds and small hail inside these warned cells as well as soaking rain that did help create a Flash Flood Warning for a handful of counties earlier today. Pockets of soaking rain will be the trend come tomorrow and especially Saturday as we patiently wait for the remnants of Laura to exit the area.

Friday: Another day where tropical moisture pumps in from the South with enough lift at times for strong-severe storms to develop with hail and gusty winds. The main threat however will be excessive rain generously being dumped into the area from time to time thanks to a moisture-rich atmosphere. High: 84

Saturday: This would be a First Alert Weather Day as soaking rain continues to be a looming threat to the State as the remainder of Laura works to exit the region. We also have a cold front sweeping in from the backside of Laura that may help some of these storms to produce some powerful gusty winds and hail with some localized damage such as downed trees and power outages. We will continue to update you with any Flash Flood Watches or warnings. High: 80

Sunday: Besides a stray shower left behind in the very early morning hours from the changing of air masses, we will be set up for a much cooler and calmer end to the weekend with a mix of clouds and sun.