Thursday Night Forecast | August 27th 2020

By Colleen Campbell
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Training storms from tonight will fade away to a humid night with the flood threat lowering until we start the process over again for Friday. Currently, a few flood warnings for our southern counties around the US-33 line so watch areas near small creeks, rivers, and streams. More strong storms in the forecast for Friday and we finish off Laura early Saturday.

Friday: Another day where tropical moisture pumps in from the South with enough lift at times for strong-severe storms to develop with hail and gusty winds. The main threat however will be excessive rain generously being dumped into the area from time to time thanks to a moisture-rich atmosphere. High: 84

Saturday: This would be a First Alert Weather Day as soaking rain continues to be a looming threat to the State as the remainder of Laura works to exit the region. We also have a cold front sweeping in from the backside of Laura that may help some of these storms to produce some powerful gusty winds and hail with some localized damage such as downed trees and power outages. We will continue to update you with any Flash Flood Watches or warnings. High: 80

Sunday: Besides a stray shower left behind in the very early morning hours from the changing of air masses, we will be set up for a much cooler and calmer end to the weekend with a mix of clouds and sun.

