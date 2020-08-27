Advertisement

UPDATE: Monongalia County Schools employee COVID-19 test was false positive

By Joe Buchanan
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) -

UPDATE (AUG. 27 3:15 p.m.)

According to officials with the Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, the results for a second test in confirming the positive case in the Monongalia County school employee was a false positive.

They performed two tests following the employees initial positive.

ORIGINAL STORY (AUG. 27 9:06 a.m.)

The Monongalia County chapter of the American Federation of Teachers (ATF) released a statement Tuesday evening raising concern of the possible exposure of over 100 county school employees to coronavirus.

The organization calls for calls for the Monongalia County Board of Education and county health department to release information about those affected by potential exposure.

AFT-WV stands with our members and all education employees in their right to a safe and healthy worksite. It was brought...

Posted by AFT Monongalia WV on Tuesday, August 25, 2020

“I don’t know that I can give an exact number of how many, but I believe there were over 130 in attendance for the training,” says AFT member Neil Heard.

The ATF learned about the case from a member who was in contact with the person of interest.

“Our members reached out to us because they were aware that someone had been - had tested positive,” adds Heard, “We did advise them that they should look at quarantining based on the state guidelines if they had been in close contact as well as what is listed for Monogalia’s guidelines.”

The possible exposure is linked to employee training sessions held over the past week.

“The meetings have been occurring for multiple days beginning last week and continuing this week,” said Heard.

AFT members say they posted the message with one goal in mind.

“I think the biggest thing has got to be, number one, safety. It is the safety of our staff and, when our students return, the safety of the students as well,” says Heard.

Heard tells 5 News AFT members have not heard from the health department about the possible exposure.

5 News reached out to the Monongalia County Health Department Wednesday.

In an email, a representative says: “the individual in question does not reside in Monongalia County. Therefore, if disease investigation and contact tracing are required, it would not be done by the Monongalia County Health Department.”

5 News also reached out to Superintendent Eddie Campbell’s office for comment but received no response.

Actual numbers for how many people have been exposed have not been released.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

