Advertisement

Upshur County man admits to making a bomb

William Clark admits to making a bomb.
William Clark admits to making a bomb.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) -5 News has just learned that 62-year-old William Clark pled guilty to one count of “Making a Destructive Device.”

Officials say Clark admitted to making an unregistered explosive bomb. The crime occurred in March.

Clark faces at up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Officials also say this case is part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws.

Clark is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail without bond.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Morgantown man charged with strangulation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A Morgantown man was taken into custody Wednesday after being charged with strangulation of a female victim.

News

Kitchen in WVU residence hall catches fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
A kitchen in a WVU dormitory room caught fire as residents were trying to fry pickles.

News

Four people in bandannas broke into Morgantown home, chased out with a baseball bat

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
One of the suspects was identified after being chased down Summer School Rd.

News

COVID-19 in W.Va. | Nine new deaths reported

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
This is the highest number of deaths reported in a single day.

Latest News

News

Officials: possible stabbing in Morgantown

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Officials reports a possible stabbing at Morgantown's homeless encampment.

News

10-year-old killed in ATV accident

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Law enforcement estimate the crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. in Clay County.

News

Local health officials weigh in on updated CDC guidelines

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Adam Wright
Local health officials weigh in on CDC guideline changes.

News

Women from Harrison County come together to honor passage of 19th amendment

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
In our own backyard, The Progressive Women’s Association of Harrison County came together to celebrate the 19th amendment giving women the right to vote.

News

UPDATE: Monongalia County Schools employee COVID-19 test was false positive

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
A large number of staff could have been exposed to coronavirus.

News

WVU students show concerns with in-person classes

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
One student in the dentistry program is sharing what concerns with in-person classes.