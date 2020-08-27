Upshur County man admits to making a bomb

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) -5 News has just learned that 62-year-old William Clark pled guilty to one count of “Making a Destructive Device.”

Officials say Clark admitted to making an unregistered explosive bomb. The crime occurred in March.

Clark faces at up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Officials also say this case is part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws.

Clark is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail without bond.

