Women from Harrison County come together to honor passage of 19th amendment

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Wednesday makes it 100 years since women were able to vote in this country.

In our own backyard, The Progressive Women’s Association of Harrison County came together to celebrate the 19th amendment giving women the right to vote.

Today marks a special day in history. On this day in 1920, the 19th amendment was ratified.

“Now there therefore I, here I intending, mayor of the city of Clarksburg due hereby proclaim august 26th, 2020 as women’s equality day in the city of Clarksburg,” said Ryan Kennedy.

West Virginia is among only eight states to have women to chair both major political parties.

A number of women holding leadership roles were in attendance.

“I’m a third term mayor of the city of Clarksburg previously but more importantly only one of three women to ever serve in the history of Clarksburg, said Former Mayor of Clarksburg Cathy Goings.

Beth Taylor, commissioner for Harrison County from 1991 to 2002 recalls how hard it was to campaign as a woman.

“Many times I was ran off the road by people who did not want me in the race,” said Taylor.

By marriage, Beth Bloch is the great grand-daughter of the late Senator Jesse Bloch who broke the tie to ratify the amendment.

“Something unique about senator Bloch’s tie breaking vote is that he was in California at the time the special session of the West Virginia legislature was called in so he traveled back on a journey by train to the West Virginia state legislature” said Bloch.

Bloch is also a committee woman for a major political party.

“I’m wife and a mother and I’m very proud to be a woman who has benefited from the 19th amendment.100-year anniversary, the centennial anniversary of our right to vote,” said Bloch.

Taylor says women in public office have come a long way but issues such as those in power who keep people from voting were there in 1920 but are still here today.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.