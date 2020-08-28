5th Quarter Preview: Fairmont Senior

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior snapped a streak of three consecutive trips to Wheeling Island in 2019 with a semifinal loss to AA runner-up, Bluefield. The Polar Bears are using that defeat as motivation as they begin their 2020 quest.

“That should be the only thing we really need to harp on to motivate our guys. It didn’t end how they w anted it to,” head coach Nick Bartic said.

The postseason is not only a goal but an expectation on 12th street each year despite the changing of personnel, despite the departure of the winningest class in program history to graduation.

The Polar Bears lost 4 of their 5 starters up front to graduation last year. That included four year starting center Zach Frazier, who is now competing for a starting spot of West Virginia University’s offensive line. Senior Aidan Green is the only returning offensive lineman for the Bears, and he is thankful for the time he spent with Frazier.

“It’s invaluable,” Green said on working with Frazier. “You can’t learn that kind of stuff from a coach. It has to come from a teammate.”

Back for his final season at quarterback is senior Gage Michael. The first team all-stater committed to Division I Kent State over the summer, after compiling nearly 4,000 yards of offense with 49 scores in 2019.

“It was great to get everything out of the way with recruitment so I could solely be focused on my senior season and being out here with the guys and getting ready to make another run at it,” Michael said.

The Polar Bears begin the 2020 season at Lincoln on Friday, September 4.

