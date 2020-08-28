Clarksburg VA employee files whistleblower lawsuit over exposing Reta Mays

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - 5 News has gathered information that Gregory Bee, an employee at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, has filed a lawsuit on Friday in federal court claiming that he faced retribution after helping expose serial killer Reta Mays’s crimes.

Bee claims he was targeted once he began exposing management’s practices which he deemed questionable.

The suit documents, filed by attorney Robert Batress III, note that between 2015 and 2017, Bee received positive performance reviews from his employer. In a 2017 performance evaluation he was particularly praised for his responsibility of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the Clarksburg VA.

Part of those responsibilities was to manually change storage points and way of access to insulin, the drug that Mays used to kill her victims. She gave he first fatal dosage in July 2017.

Bee’s knowledge and maintenance of SOPs mean he was the only employee outside of upper management at the VA who knew about these changes to these policies. Bee claims management told him the changes were a “priority,” but he did not know why at the time.

The suit documents read “these changes were made in August 2018 as part of an attempt to address issues central to the Clarksburg VA’s failures in the serial killer episode.”

At the end of August and Beginning of September, Bee “could no longer stay silent about the profoundly troubling issues facing the the Clarksburg VA and that he would be contacting President Trump, the Defendant and Secretary Wilkie of the VA, veterans’ advocates to let them know about the Clarksburg VA leadership’s failures, mismanagement and dangerous acts.”

Bee alleges at the end of August he was falsely accused of sexual harassment. These charges were later dropped, but the plaintiff claims the timeline of these events and poor treatment from management which began at the end of August imply that management was trying to force him out.

Bee also claims that management later took steps to make it appear the SOP changes weren’t made until June 2020 instead of August 2018.

In particular, Bee highlighted the VA’s continued employment of the serial killer, which was then putting the VA’s patients and employees continually at risk and in substantial danger.

