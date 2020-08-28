Advertisement

Coca-Cola offering buyouts to about 4,000 workers

FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2019 file photo a truck with the Coca-Cola logo, behind left, maneuvers in a parking lot at a bottling plant in Needham, Mass. On Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, Coca-Cola is offering voluntary buyout packages to approximately 4,000 employees as it looks to limit the number of potential layoffs while streamlining its business.
FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2019 file photo a truck with the Coca-Cola logo, behind left, maneuvers in a parking lot at a bottling plant in Needham, Mass. On Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, Coca-Cola is offering voluntary buyout packages to approximately 4,000 employees as it looks to limit the number of potential layoffs while streamlining its business.(Steven Senne | AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
By Associated Press
Aug. 28, 2020
(AP) - Coca-Cola is offering voluntary buyouts to about 4,000 people to reduce the number of layoffs it says will take place as it streamlines operations.

Coca-Cola is reducing the number of its individual business segments from 17 to nine, which it said Friday will result in “voluntary and involuntary” staff cuts.

The streamlining is taking place during a rough stretch for Coca-Cola and almost all companies that cater to social events. Half of Coca-Cola’s sales come from stadiums, movie theaters and other places where people gather in large numbers — venues that have been closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Revenue tumbled 28% in the Atlanta company’s most recent quarter.

