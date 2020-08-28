Advertisement

Doil (Doyle) Edward Fincham

Doil (Doyle) Edward Fincham, 81, a resident of Adolph, passed from this life Thursday, August 27, 2020, at home. He had been in his usual health and death was unexpected. Doil was born Thursday, February 2, 1939, in Mill Creek, a son of the late Arthur Fincham and Edith Armstrong Fincham. On October 12, 1960, in Mill Creek, he married the former Mary Peck who survives at home. Also left to cherish his memory are four children, Douglas Fincham of Mill Creek, Catherine S. Fincham of Mill Creek, Ricky A. Fincham and wife Teresa of Leavittsburg, OH, and Michael S. Fincham of Belington, eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and five siblings, Donald Fincham, of Windham, OH, Jeanne Jones, of Windham, OH, Dottie McCartney of Braceville, OH, Carolyn King of Windham, OH, and Patty Rutherford of Newton Falls, OH. Preceding him in death besides his parents were six siblings, Clare, Charles, Shirley, Neil, Linda, and Opal. Doil attended the schools of Randolph County and had been employed for twenty-two years as a press operator for Chrysler in Twinsburg, OH. He was an avid hunter and loved being outdoors. Doil enjoyed feeding deer, riding four wheelers, and could quite often be found in his garage working on someone’s car. Visitation will be held at the Randolph Funeral Home Monday, August 31, 2020, from 11 am until 1 pm, the funeral hour. Pastor Tyler Arbogast will officiate, and interment will follow in the family cemetery at home.
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
