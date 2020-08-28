Fairmont’s Wilson to get back into the ring Saturday in Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WDTV) - Fairmont’s own “Sergeant” Cody Wilson will return to the boxing ring for the biggest fight of his professional career on Saturday.

Wilson (9-2, 6 KOs) will match up against Elvis “The Dominican Kid” Rodriguez (8-0-1, 8 KOs) in a six round welterweight bout as the undercard of the double world championship title fight.

Rodriguez is ranked in the Top 100 in the world and is trained by the legendary Freddie Roach, whose most famous client in Manny Pacquiao.

Fight night begins at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+ from the MGM Grand.

