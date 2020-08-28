Advertisement

Friday Night Forecast | August 28th 2020

Storms bringing gusty damaging winds, hail, thunder/lightning and flooding a concern into Saturday morning
By Colleen Campbell
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Strong to severe storms mainly focused to our North and slightly South of the US-50 line. Small spin ups possible as well as gusty, damaging straight-line winds. Hail has been spotted and of course, soaking rain will be a major threat with the flooding we had across our Central counties last night. The remnants of Laura move through overnight into early tomorrow morning with more soaking rain. Wind threat is low with Laura but still enough to mention. The main concern overnight would be high water. We will have the chance to enjoy some drier weather following mid-morning after Laura moves out before a cold front pushes isolated storms into the region later that evening.

Saturday: Laura enters the region overnight Friday and departs by mid-morning Saturday. Flooding will be the number one concern with Laura even after the bulk of the remnant low has moved out to the East. Remember, runoff from small rivers and streams can lead to high water issues even after the rain has stopped. Our cold front will sweep through later in the afternoon producing more scattered showers to an isolated t-storm. High: 82

Sunday: Looking mainly dry with stubborn clouds and breaks of sun. Temperatures will much cooler and air not nearly as humid. High: 78

Monday: Another wave of unsettled weather moves through with a low sweeping in from the Southwest. Some storms may provide gusty damaging winds once again as the low passes right on top of our region. High: 80

