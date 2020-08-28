Advertisement

Health officials report 191 new cases of COVID-19, three additional deaths in W.Va. Friday

COVID-19 case map by county, Aug. 28
COVID-19 case map by county, Aug. 28(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 191 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Friday.

That brings the total count to 9,824.

DHHR officials also reported three additional deaths, bringing the death count to 202. The patients were a 93-year old female from Logan County, an 82-year old female from Logan County, and a 77-year old male from Cabell County.

“We mourn with all families suffering the loss of loved ones during this horrible pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 419,401 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 9,824 total cases and 202 deaths.

DHHR officials said 1,763 cases are currently active and 8,059 people have recovered.

According to data from DHHR, 133 patients are currently hospitalized. Fifty patients are in ICU, and 23 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (33), Berkeley (788), Boone (134), Braxton (9), Brooke (86), Cabell (509), Calhoun (9), Clay (20), Doddridge (6), Fayette (235), Gilmer (18), Grant (140), Greenbrier (103), Hampshire (91), Hancock (118), Hardy (71), Harrison (262), Jackson (200), Jefferson (347), Kanawha (1,338), Lewis (32), Lincoln (112), Logan (471), Marion (215), Marshall (133), Mason (102), McDowell (71), Mercer (290), Mineral (144), Mingo (229), Monongalia (1,083), Monroe (95), Morgan (37), Nicholas (47), Ohio (289), Pendleton (44), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (138), Putnam (265), Raleigh (340), Randolph (221), Ritchie (5), Roane (26), Summers (19), Taylor (104), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (43), Wayne (242), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (305), Wyoming (64).

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

