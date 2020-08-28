Advertisement

Man to flip 350-pound tire to raise money for children’s books

Morgantown man plans to flip a 350-pound tire to raise money for books in Monongalia County.
Morgantown man plans to flip a 350-pound tire to raise money for books in Monongalia County.(GoFundMe)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:32 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man plans to flip a 350-pound tire to raise money for books in Monongalia County.

Jerry Handley started a GoFundMe page in hopes to purchase enough sets of children’s books to donate to all libraries in Monongalia County.

He’ll flip the tire the length of a mile to raise money for books with a positive message attached.

He said in his GoFundMe video he plans to do it on September 6 at the end of his current training cycle.

People can donate to his cause at this link.

