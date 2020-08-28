Advertisement

Parents arrested after child was seen wandering road twice

(KMVT)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Sean Humphrey and Domingue Feasel were taken into custody Thursday after their child was seen wandering a Bridgeport road unattended twice.

According to the criminal complaint, Humphrey left his front door open and went into his garage while his 23-month-old son escaped through the front door.

The toddler was observed by a by-passer on the corner of Philadelphia Ave. and Worthington Dr., a busy intersection, playing on the bank and sidewalk without any supervision.

After seeing the child, the witness turned around to attend to him. Upon speaking with the child, he attempted to come into her vehicle. Another onlooker driving down Philadelphia Ave. informed the woman this is second time this week the child has been outside by the road without any supervision. He also informed her where the child’s parents live.

The woman brought the child back to said home and knocked on the door several times, but received no response. She then contacted 911, and during the call, Humphrey came out to retrieve the child, thanking the woman for finding his son.

The child’s mother, Feasel, was present during the incident and was also unaware of her child’s whereabouts, the complaint notes.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WV DNR: Special urban deer archery season opens Sept. 5

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The West Virginia Department of Wildlife Resource says special urban deer archery season opens early.

News

Rep. McKinley discusses COVID-19 response with Harrison County industry leaders

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
He says he wants to meet with local leaders throughout the state to understand what issues they face.

News

Clarksburg VA employee files whistleblower lawsuit over exposing Reta Mays

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A VA employee files a whistleblower lawsuit following the Reta Mays serial killer episode.

News

W.Va. DHHR awarded nearly $44 million to fight opioid crisis

Updated: 2 hours ago
The DHHR will receive $43.7 million in federal funding to continue its efforts in combatting the opioid crisis.

Latest News

News

Health officials report 191 new cases of COVID-19, three additional deaths in W.Va. Friday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
DHHR officials report nearly 200 new COVID-19 cases.

News

Police arrest Morgantown man for choking Dalmatian

Updated: 7 hours ago
Officials say they were made aware of a video of a man choking a Dalmatian dog Thursday.

News

Man to flip 350-pound tire to raise money for children’s books

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Morgantown man plans to flip a 350-pound tire to raise money for books in Monongalia County.

News

Police pursue Walmart shoplifting suspect into wooded hillside

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Josh Croup
Two people wanted in connection to a shoplifting incident at the Clarksburg Walmart led police on a pursuit that ended with one taking off into the woods on a hillside along Interstate 79, according to a Bridgeport police officer.

News

Former Pressley Ridge orphan gives back

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
Leaving $800,000 to the nonprofit that services families in states like Pennsylvania, Ohio, the one that McKiernan was tied to the most was in Clarksburg and was formally known as the Kappa Sigma Pi Home.

News

Bridgeport Express Care now offers rapid COVID-19 testing

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
Bridgeport Express Care has expanded their testing as they now offer rapid antigen testing.