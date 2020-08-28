Parents arrested after child was seen wandering road twice

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Sean Humphrey and Domingue Feasel were taken into custody Thursday after their child was seen wandering a Bridgeport road unattended twice.

According to the criminal complaint, Humphrey left his front door open and went into his garage while his 23-month-old son escaped through the front door.

The toddler was observed by a by-passer on the corner of Philadelphia Ave. and Worthington Dr., a busy intersection, playing on the bank and sidewalk without any supervision.

After seeing the child, the witness turned around to attend to him. Upon speaking with the child, he attempted to come into her vehicle. Another onlooker driving down Philadelphia Ave. informed the woman this is second time this week the child has been outside by the road without any supervision. He also informed her where the child’s parents live.

The woman brought the child back to said home and knocked on the door several times, but received no response. She then contacted 911, and during the call, Humphrey came out to retrieve the child, thanking the woman for finding his son.

The child’s mother, Feasel, was present during the incident and was also unaware of her child’s whereabouts, the complaint notes.

