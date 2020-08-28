Police arrest Morgantown man for choking Dalmatian

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown Police Department (MPD) officials say they were made aware of a video of a man choking a Dalmatian dog Thursday.

Officers identified the subject as 23-year-old Jesse Workman. The incident depicted in the video occurred in February, officials say.

With that information, officers were able to secure an animal seizure for the dog in the video. They then made contact with Workma, who was cooperative and released the dog to the Monongalia County Dog Warden.

Mr. Workman was taken into custody at that time and charged with Animal Cruelty. He is currently incarcerated in lieu of $15,000 bond.

