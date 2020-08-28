Police pursue Walmart shoplifting suspect into wooded hillside

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people wanted in connection to a shoplifting incident at the Clarksburg Walmart led police on a pursuit that ended with one taking off into the woods on a hillside along Interstate 79, according to a Bridgeport police officer.

A group of between five to ten police cars could be seen on I-79 North near the Clarksburg exit shortly before 10 p.m. Police shined their flashlights into the woods along the interstate where they said one of the two ran away. The other was caught, according to a Bridgeport police officer.

The man who got away was only described as wearing a black hoodie. He ran up the hillside toward Lodgeville Road where the officer told 5 News he was still on the run. It wasn’t clear why he ran from police.

