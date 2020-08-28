Rep. McKinley discusses COVID-19 response with Harrison County industry leaders

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rep. David McKinley says another package is in the works on Capitol Hill to help fund schools and businesses in the United States. Before getting to work, however, he says he wants to meet with local leaders throughout the state to understand what issues they face.

“It is not what Washington thinks we should have. Come to Clarksburg, come to Fairmont, come to Morgantown. Come and listen to what the people need and see if we can’t fine-tune a funding package that helps out,” said Rep. McKinley.

He met with industry leaders in Harrison County Friday, beginning with a working lunch at Clarksburg City Park with members of the Small Business Administration.

“We are trying to create a responsible bi-partisan wishlist that we can present to the Senate and have a package come out that would help out,” said Rep. McKinley.

He has already met with school superintendents to talk about what the schools need and met with other local leaders at the NCWV Airport on Thursday.

He says the main thing he has heard people ask for is assurance.

“They want to continue with the unemployment. It is not going to be $600-per week, but it is going to be some number between $0-600,” said Rep. McKinley.

He went on to add others have called for further access to small business loans and expanded access to PPE.

