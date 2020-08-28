Advertisement

Rep. McKinley discusses COVID-19 response with Harrison County industry leaders

McKinley has been stopping with local leaders throughout the state to learn about what challenges they face.
McKinley has been stopping with local leaders throughout the state to learn about what challenges they face.(Joe Buchanan)
By Joe Buchanan
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rep. David McKinley says another package is in the works on Capitol Hill to help fund schools and businesses in the United States. Before getting to work, however, he says he wants to meet with local leaders throughout the state to understand what issues they face.

“It is not what Washington thinks we should have. Come to Clarksburg, come to Fairmont, come to Morgantown. Come and listen to what the people need and see if we can’t fine-tune a funding package that helps out,” said Rep. McKinley.

He met with industry leaders in Harrison County Friday, beginning with a working lunch at Clarksburg City Park with members of the Small Business Administration.

“We are trying to create a responsible bi-partisan wishlist that we can present to the Senate and have a package come out that would help out,” said Rep. McKinley.

He has already met with school superintendents to talk about what the schools need and met with other local leaders at the NCWV Airport on Thursday.

He says the main thing he has heard people ask for is assurance.

“They want to continue with the unemployment. It is not going to be $600-per week, but it is going to be some number between $0-600,” said Rep. McKinley.

He went on to add others have called for further access to small business loans and expanded access to PPE.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WV DNR: Special urban deer archery season opens Sept. 5

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The West Virginia Department of Wildlife Resource says special urban deer archery season opens early.

News

Parents arrested after child was seen wandering road twice

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
After a 23-month-old toddler was seen wandering a busy road unattended, his parents were taken into custody.

News

Clarksburg VA employee files whistleblower lawsuit over exposing Reta Mays

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A VA employee files a whistleblower lawsuit following the Reta Mays serial killer episode.

News

W.Va. DHHR awarded nearly $44 million to fight opioid crisis

Updated: 2 hours ago
The DHHR will receive $43.7 million in federal funding to continue its efforts in combatting the opioid crisis.

Latest News

News

Health officials report 191 new cases of COVID-19, three additional deaths in W.Va. Friday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
DHHR officials report nearly 200 new COVID-19 cases.

News

Police arrest Morgantown man for choking Dalmatian

Updated: 7 hours ago
Officials say they were made aware of a video of a man choking a Dalmatian dog Thursday.

News

Man to flip 350-pound tire to raise money for children’s books

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Morgantown man plans to flip a 350-pound tire to raise money for books in Monongalia County.

News

Police pursue Walmart shoplifting suspect into wooded hillside

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Josh Croup
Two people wanted in connection to a shoplifting incident at the Clarksburg Walmart led police on a pursuit that ended with one taking off into the woods on a hillside along Interstate 79, according to a Bridgeport police officer.

News

Former Pressley Ridge orphan gives back

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
Leaving $800,000 to the nonprofit that services families in states like Pennsylvania, Ohio, the one that McKiernan was tied to the most was in Clarksburg and was formally known as the Kappa Sigma Pi Home.

News

Bridgeport Express Care now offers rapid COVID-19 testing

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
Bridgeport Express Care has expanded their testing as they now offer rapid antigen testing.