West Virginia expecting Laura’s remnants

By Joe Buchanan
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Hurricane Laura is now a tropical depression approaching West Virginia, and we could start seeing the effects as early as Friday night.

5 News sat down with emergency management experts to learn more about how they are preparing.

They say Laura is tapering off as it travels north, but still warn some of West Virginia could still see severe storms this weekend.

Laura Pysz is the director of the Harrison County Office of Emergency Management. She tells 5 News her office is not too concerned about what’s expected to reach our area.

“By the time she gets to us, we will just see remnants of her, so we are only expecting a couple inches of rain some wind, nothing major,” says Pysz.

She says it will look like an ordinary storm.

“We are preparing for downed trees, power outages flash flooding, stuff like that,” adds Pysz.

Just because the strong winds will not be disastrous, does not mean you should not be ready. Pysz feels you should always stay prepared in case your home - goes dark. She recommends everyone should have the supplies to survive 72 hours without power including water, food, and other supplies to get you and your loved ones through at least three days.

“If you have pets, make sure you are taking care of your furry friends. Make sure you have food for them as well,” she says.

Preparation does not end during hurricane season, though.

“Whether it is a severe thunderstorm that knocks your power out or a winter storm - we do live in West Virginia. You do always want to have a 72-hour kit available to you,” adds Pysz.

The West Virginia Division of Emergency Management leadership say they are preparing in the event anywhere in the state is hit harder than expected by this weather.

