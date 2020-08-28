W.Va. DHHR awarded nearly $44 million to fight opioid crisis

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will receive $43.7 million in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to continue its efforts in combatting the opioid crisis.

I’ve said over and over that we need to do everything in our power to help our people caught up in this horrible opioid crisis. These dollars are going to allow us to continue so much of the great work that’s going on across West Virginia and it’s truly going to help make a difference in people’s lives,” says Gov. Jim Justice.

This is the first distribution of SAMHSA’s funds of its two-year State Opioid Response (SOR) grant program. Through this, states use funding to work on prevention, treatment, and recovery programs from opioid use disorders.

“Grants like these are critical to our efforts so West Virginians can get the care they need.” said Christina Mullins, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health.

The funding will go toward treatment for uninsured and underinsured, and incarcerated individuals, expansion of telehealth, childcare services, peer recovery support specialists.

