Casting Crowns to perform drive-in concert in Harrison County

Performance goes on rain or shine
(WHSV)
By Josh Croup
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Christian rock band Casting Crowns will perform in Harrison County next month at a drive-in concert.

The show is set for September 25 at the Sunset Ellis Drive-In Theater in Shinnston.

Tickets are sold on a per-car basis with a limit of six people per car, according to the online event page. Attendees can bring lawn chairs or blankets, but they must stay inside their designated parking space. Those will be determined in order of arrival in the tier purchased. Gates open at 6 p.m.

The show is set to go on rain or shine, according to the event page.

The group is on a national drive-in theater tour set to last until October. Tickets are available online ranging from $100 to $175.

