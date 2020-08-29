COVID-19 linked to death of inmate from Wood County

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WTAP) - A 40-year-old Wood County man being held on federal charges at the South Central Regional Jail in Charleston is the first West Virginia inmate whose death has been attributed to COVID-19, officials said Friday.

The man, who name has not been released, died early Friday at a hospital outside the corrections system, the state’s Department of Homeland Security said in a news release.

He had underlying medical conditions and tested positive for COVID-19 within the past week while at the hospital, the department said.

The inmate had tested negative in a second round of enhanced testing conducted Aug. 12 at the South Central jail. Nearly 450 other inmates and more than 80 employees also tested negative at that time.

That facility had seven active and 57 recovered inmate cases as of Thursday, with 13 inmate tests pending. Among employees, the jail had one active case with six others listed as recovered and two tests pending.

The Division of Corrections has since conducted a second round of enhanced testing at the Mount Olive Correctional Complex in Fayette County. That facility-wide testing began Aug. 23, finishing with employees Wednesday and completing the remaining housing units on Friday. To date 162 inmates and 115 staff have tested negative. As of Friday morning, Mount Olive had 31 active cases among inmates and 13 among staff members.

The first COVID-19 case in the state’s correctional system was confirmed on March 17.

The Division of Corrections has been in communication with state and local health officials as well as federal prosecutors and the U.S. Marshals Service regarding Friday’s death.

