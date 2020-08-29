Nobody hurt in Harrison County fire
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fire departments from two counties responded to a Saturday morning house fire in Enterprise.
Nobody was hurt, according to Harrison County 911 officials.
The calls came in shortly before 7:45 a.m. on Main Street in Enterprise.
Crews from the Shinnston, Spelter, Lumberport, Bridgeport, Monongah and Worthington Fire Departments all responded; Harrison County EMS was also on scene.
Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.