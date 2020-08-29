Nobody hurt in Harrison County fire

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fire departments from two counties responded to a Saturday morning house fire in Enterprise.

Nobody was hurt, according to Harrison County 911 officials.

The calls came in shortly before 7:45 a.m. on Main Street in Enterprise.

Crews from the Shinnston, Spelter, Lumberport, Bridgeport, Monongah and Worthington Fire Departments all responded; Harrison County EMS was also on scene.

On 08-29-20 @ 0743, Spelter FD was alerted for a mutual aid structure fire with entrapment in Enterprise. On the initial... Posted by Spelter Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday, August 29, 2020

