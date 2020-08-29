Randolph County deems Wimer Stadium bleachers unsafe for fans

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The Elkins High School football team is looking for a new home venue after the bleachers at Wimer Stadium were deemed unsafe.

Randolph County school officials released a statement Friday that said a structural engineer assessed the bleachers after a county-wide inspection. They found the bleachers are unsafe to be occupied by spectators.

“It is with regret that we must inform the Elkins community that there will be no public events held at Wimer Stadium,” the statement said.

Elkins is set to open its football season Friday against Robert C. Byrd.

“The administration and athletic directors at Elkins High School and Elkins Middle School are working collaboratively to devise a plan to address the 2020 football season,” school officials said.

Randolph County Schools statement on Wimer Stadium (Randolph County Schools)

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.