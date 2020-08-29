Advertisement

Saturday Evening Forecast

Summer-like pattern
Meteorologist Adam Wright
Meteorologist Adam Wright(WDTV)
By Adam Wright
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Scattered showers and some thunderstorms will be in the forecast for your Saturday afternoon/evening. Ahead of a cold front to our west theses showers will hang around the area a little bit longer till this front moves through tonight. Cooler and dry air will move into NCWV for your Sunday as temperatures will struggle to reach the 80s as it will be an early taste of fall-like weather for the mountain state.

Saturday Night- Scattered showers with heavy downpours as the rain let up after midnight. Low: 60

Sunday- Finally cool and dry air makes its way to our area. Plenty of sunshine and some clouds. High: 80

Monday- Showers and storms are back with another system from the west. High: 76

Tuesday- Windy conditions will be favorable as another system approaches. High: 84

Wednesday- Showers, and storms are back after a short break. High: 84

Thursday- Windy conditions start to ramp up with some stronger storms. High: 84

Friday- A high-pressure system starts to move into our area bringing dry conditions. High: 82

