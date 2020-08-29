Advertisement

Weekend Outlook | August 28th, 2020

By Colleen Campbell
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - What is left of Laura will move through the region overnight with flooding as a widespread threat to the region. Even after the soaking rain has tapered off, runoff from small creeks streams and rivers may cause water levels to continue to rise. The saturated ground will take some time to dry out. Laura is expected to be out of the State and pushed East by mid-morning with another wave over scattered rainstorms to arrive by Saturday afternoon. We clear out late Saturday night into Sunday with a few stubborn clouds and a refreshing finish to the weekend.

Saturday: Laura enters the region overnight Friday and departs by mid-morning Saturday. Flooding will be the number one concern with Laura even after the bulk of the remnant low has moved out to the East. Remember, runoff from small rivers and streams can lead to high water issues even after the rain has stopped. Our cold front will sweep through later in the afternoon producing more scattered showers to an isolated t-storm. High: 82

Sunday: Looking mainly dry with stubborn clouds and breaks of sun. Temperatures will much cooler and air not nearly as humid. High: 78

Monday: Another wave of unsettled weather moves through with a low sweeping in from the Southwest. Some storms may provide gusty damaging winds once again as the low passes right on top of our region. High: 80

Latest News

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 11 PM Forecast August 28th 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago

Forecast

Friday Night Forecast | August 28th 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Colleen Campbell
Storms being produced across the state, strong at times with gusty damaging winds and possible isolated spin-ups. Flooding will remain a top concern with the remnants of Laura moving through overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 6 PM Forecast August 28 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago

Forecast

Jordan Darensbourg’s Friday Forecast

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
Dry weather will continue going into Monday but Storms fire back up Tuesday.

Latest News

Forecast

Thursday Night Forecast | August 27th 2020

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:14 AM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Laura is now a Tropical Depression over Arkansas on a journey Northeast. Expected to continue weakening and move into West Virginia as a remnant low by late Friday to early Saturday morning. More storms tomorrow brings the threat of flash flooding once again with excessive rain and gusty damaging winds with severe storms.

Forecast

Colleen Campbell 11 PM Forecast Aug 27

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:13 AM EDT

Forecast

Flooding in Webster County Thursday August 27th 2020

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 7:59 PM EDT

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 6 PM Weather August 27th 2020

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:39 PM EDT

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 11 pm Wx august 26th 2020

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 6 PM Forecast August 26th 2020

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT