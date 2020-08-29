Weekend Outlook | August 28th, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - What is left of Laura will move through the region overnight with flooding as a widespread threat to the region. Even after the soaking rain has tapered off, runoff from small creeks streams and rivers may cause water levels to continue to rise. The saturated ground will take some time to dry out. Laura is expected to be out of the State and pushed East by mid-morning with another wave over scattered rainstorms to arrive by Saturday afternoon. We clear out late Saturday night into Sunday with a few stubborn clouds and a refreshing finish to the weekend.

Saturday: Laura enters the region overnight Friday and departs by mid-morning Saturday. Flooding will be the number one concern with Laura even after the bulk of the remnant low has moved out to the East. Remember, runoff from small rivers and streams can lead to high water issues even after the rain has stopped. Our cold front will sweep through later in the afternoon producing more scattered showers to an isolated t-storm. High: 82

Sunday: Looking mainly dry with stubborn clouds and breaks of sun. Temperatures will much cooler and air not nearly as humid. High: 78

Monday: Another wave of unsettled weather moves through with a low sweeping in from the Southwest. Some storms may provide gusty damaging winds once again as the low passes right on top of our region. High: 80