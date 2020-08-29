WVSSAC guidelines in place as schools scrimmage on Friday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The high school football season begins next Friday, September 4, but tonight we got a glimpse of what the season will look like as many teams in our area took part in scrimmages.

All players and coaches are required to wear masks or helmets on the sidelines.

The only fans in attendance are immediate family members of student-athletes and coaches and they are all required to wear face coverings. Fans from the home and away team are required to enter and leave through separate entrances.

Football season begins next Friday, September 4.

