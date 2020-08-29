Advertisement

WVSSAC guidelines in place as schools scrimmage on Friday

Football season begins next Friday, September 4
Preston
Preston(wdtv)
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The high school football season begins next Friday, September 4, but tonight we got a glimpse of what the season will look like as many teams in our area took part in scrimmages.

All players and coaches are required to wear masks or helmets on the sidelines.

The only fans in attendance are immediate family members of student-athletes and coaches and they are all required to wear face coverings. Fans from the home and away team are required to enter and leave through separate entrances.

Football season begins next Friday, September 4.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

5th Quarter Preview: Bridgeport

Updated: 6 hours ago
2019: AA Champions

Sports

Fairmont’s Wilson to get back into the ring Saturday in Vegas

Updated: 6 hours ago
Six round welterweight fight vs. Elvis Rodriguez

Sports

5th Quarter Preview: Fairmont Senior

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:56 PM EDT
2019: 12-1 overall, reached AA semifinals

Sports

Former Mountaineer White returns to NFL with 49ers

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT
White was out of the league in 2019

Latest News

Sports

Boycott: NBA playoff games called off amid player protest

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 1:47 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
All three NBA playoff games scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed, with players around the league choosing to boycott in their strongest statement yet against racial injustice.

Sports

Former WVU TE Wesco primed for improvement in year two with Jets

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:31 PM EDT
Drafted by Gang Green in round 4 of 2019 draft

Sports

5th Quarter Preview: Tucker County

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:23 PM EDT
2019: 0-10

Sports

5th Quarter Preview: Morgantown

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:07 PM EDT
2019: 3-7 overall, missed AAA playoffs

Sports

5th Quarter Preview: Morgantown

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:39 PM EDT

Sports

5th Quarter Preview: Ritchie County

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 12:39 AM EDT
2019: 10-2 overall, reached Class A quarters