5th Quarter Preview: Buckhannon-Upshur

BUCKHANNON , W.Va (WDTV) - Buckhannon-Upshur football is looking to right the ship after a 1-9 season in 2019.

The Bucs will still be young in 2020, with just 8 seniors and a big junior class.

One of the juniors that head coach Duane Stoeckle will rely on is wide receiver Sterlin Thropp who had around 500 total yards with 5 scores last season.

“We’re going to get him the ball. He’s going to be a big part of getting a lot of touches as the season rolls along,” Stoeckle said.

The Bucs will have to fill the void of QB Ryan Strader who had been manning BU’s triple option offense for the last three years. Sophomore Ian Donnen is the front-runner for the role.

“He got to play a little bit last year when Ryan Strader was injured at Greenbrier East. He threw his first varsity touchdown pass. He’s very smart, has his head in our playbook all the time and has a great understanding of what we are trying to do offensively so we are pretty pleased with him.”

Buckhannon will host Ripley to kickoff its 2020 campaign on Friday, September 4.

