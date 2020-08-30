Advertisement

Schools in 4 West Virginia counties can’t play football in season’s first week

Kanawha, Fayette, Logan and Monroe counties can't play football this week.
By Josh Croup
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Schools in four West Virginia counties are sidelined for the first week of football season.

Counties listed as orange or red on the Department of Health and Human Resources county alert map on any Saturday leading into the week can’t play games, according to WVSSAC guidelines. The Department of Education releases an updated map every Saturday night at 9 p.m. that dictates the activities for the following week.

Saturday night’s update shows Kanawha, Fayette, Logan, and counties as orange; Monroe County is red.

All counties in north-central West Virginia are green except for Monongalia, which is yellow.

Green counties are allowed to continue holding games and practices. Immediate household family members can go to games. Only parents/guardians can attend games in yellow counties.

Bands and cheerleaders are allowed to participate at home games in green and yellow counties.

In orange counties, athletic and extracurricular activities are limited to only controlled practices and activities.

For red counties, the WVSSAC says that all school-related athletic and extracurricular activities must be suspended immediately until it maintains a yellow level on a seven-day rolling basis.

Counties that are orange or red one week from today on Sept. 5 can’t return to in-person learning for the start of school on Sept. 8.

The map will only be updated on Saturday nights unless a county turns red. If that happens, the Department of Education will change its color immediately. All academic, athletic and extracurricular activities will then be suspended and can only continue when the county turns yellow or green on a WVDE Saturday night update.

Mingo and Wyoming counties were orange to start Saturday but changed to yellow for the state’s 9 p.m. update.

“A change was made to the WVDHHR County Alert System map which informs the WVDE School Alert map,” said Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh. “The Coronavirus Expert Panel reviewed the data involving counties in orange and red with populations between 16,000-23,500 (WV median county size). Those counties are susceptible to changes in incidence rates with fewer total numbers of daily positives because of their small populations. The expert panel verified the heightened color by also assessing their 14-day rolling average incidence rate (to include more cases) and found that Mingo and Wyoming counties changed from orange to yellow.”

