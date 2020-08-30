All NCWV High Schools Cleared to Begin Football Seasons
Nine games out of region canceled
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - According to the newest color-coded map released by the DHHR, all high schools in North Central West Virginia are cleared to begin their football seasons this week.
All counties within the region are green, which permits only household members of coaches and players to attend games. Monongalia County is yellow, which only allows parents/guardians of coaches and players to attend contests.
With Monroe being red, and Kanawha, Fayette and Logan being listed as orange, nine week 1 games are cancelled. They are listed below.
Cabell Midland vs. Riverside
Capital vs. South Charleston
Oak Hill vs. Westside
St. Albans vs. Nitro
Winfield vs. Herbert Hoover
Sissonville vs. St. Marys
Midland Trail vs. Tolsia
Richwood vs. Meadow Bridge
George Washington vs. Jefferson
Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.