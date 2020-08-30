Advertisement

All NCWV High Schools Cleared to Begin Football Seasons

Nine games out of region canceled
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 12:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - According to the newest color-coded map released by the DHHR, all high schools in North Central West Virginia are cleared to begin their football seasons this week.

All counties within the region are green, which permits only household members of coaches and players to attend games. Monongalia County is yellow, which only allows parents/guardians of coaches and players to attend contests.

With Monroe being red, and Kanawha, Fayette and Logan being listed as orange, nine week 1 games are cancelled. They are listed below.

Cabell Midland vs. Riverside

Capital vs. South Charleston

Oak Hill vs. Westside

St. Albans vs. Nitro

Winfield vs. Herbert Hoover

Sissonville vs. St. Marys

Midland Trail vs. Tolsia

Richwood vs. Meadow Bridge

George Washington vs. Jefferson

