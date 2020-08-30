Advertisement

Elkins Mayor announces he will not seek reelection

(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mayor Van Broughton as served four terms as the Mayor of the City of Elkins but that is about to come to an end.

Mayor Broughton, in a social media post Friday, announced he will not be seeking reelection.

“I have had a lot of upheaval in my life over the last year, and I have had some new doors open for me, as well,” said Mayor Broughton in the Facebook post.

He said he is not leaving Elkins. Broughton has served as Mayor since 2012.

“It has been the honor and privilege of my life to serve both on city council and as mayor,” said Mayor Broughton.

