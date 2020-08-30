House goes up in flames Saturday morning

JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - Main Street in Jane Lew was closed this morning as crews battled a fire at a two-story house.

It happened at around 6:15 a.m., according to Jane Lew firefighters.

They said nobody was hurt.

Jackson’s Mill, Lost Creek, West Milford and Weston Fire Departments also responded along with Lewis County EMS and the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department.

Engine 21, Truck 2 and Engine 22 operating on scene of a 2 story residential structure fire on Main Street along with... Posted by Jane Lew Fire Department on Saturday, August 29, 2020

🚨🚒 Attention Jane Lew Residents 🚨🚒 We are currently on a working structure fire on Main Street in Jane Lew. It happened... Posted by Jane Lew Fire Department on Saturday, August 29, 2020

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.