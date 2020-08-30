House goes up in flames Saturday morning
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - Main Street in Jane Lew was closed this morning as crews battled a fire at a two-story house.
It happened at around 6:15 a.m., according to Jane Lew firefighters.
They said nobody was hurt.
Jackson’s Mill, Lost Creek, West Milford and Weston Fire Departments also responded along with Lewis County EMS and the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department.
